BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) - A Connecticut man has been convicted by a federal jury of sex trafficking minors.

Federal prosecutors say 25-year-old Christopher Hamlett was convicted Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Bridgeport of nine counts following a trial that started Oct. 9.

Prosecutors say between August 2017 and last November the Hartford man enticed girls ages 16 and 17 to engage in prostitution at hotels in Hartford and Wethersfield. He also took sexually explicit photographs of each girl to use for online ads for prostitution.

He also threatened one victim when he thought she had not given him his full share of the money she made.

Hamlett has been in custody since his arrest in February. He faces a maximum of life in prison at a sentencing date to be determined.





