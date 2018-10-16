GENESEO, N.Y. (AP) - A New York State Police official’s daughter convicted of stabbing her boyfriend to death has been sentenced to three to nine years in prison.

Twenty-three-year-old Danielle Allen was sentenced Tuesday in a Livingston County court where she was convicted in July of manslaughter in the killing of Marcus Postell, of Rochester.

Authorities say Allen stabbed Postell in the chest inside her apartment in the town of York in November 2016. She claimed during her trial that she stabbed him in self-defense as he attacked her.

Allen is the daughter of Richard Allen, a former state police commander for a 10-county area that includes Livingston. State police officials say he’s currently a staff inspector in the agency’s Professional Standards Bureau.





