ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) - The Democratic candidate for Education Superintendent in South Carolina has a felony conviction that may mean he is ineligible to be elected.

Online records show Israel Romero was found guilty of practicing law without a license in Greenville in 2009 and was sentenced to five years in prison, which was suspended when he served 90 days in jail and one year of probation.

State law prohibits candidates from running within 15 years of a felony conviction.

The Anderson Independent-Mail obtained the arrest warrant, which says Romero represented himself as an attorney in a federal immigration case. He says he’s from Honduras.

Romero didn’t respond to messages from the newspaper or The Associated Press.

The newspaper reports at least one of five academic degrees Romero said he has cannot be substantiated.

___

Information from: Anderson Independent-Mail, http://www.andersonsc.com





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.