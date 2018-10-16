President Trump said Tuesday that he’s confident women voters will back Republicans in the midterm elections, despite polls showing a gender gap favoring Democrats.

“I had worse poll numbers going into the last election and you saw how I did. I did phenomenal with women,” Mr. Trump in an interview with Fox Business Network’s Trish Regan.

Mr. Trump credited female voters with putting him over the top in 2016.

Democrats got a boost of support from female voters following the Supreme Court confirmation fight over Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh, who was accused of sexual misconduct during his teenage years.

The president said women ultimately will vote with their pocketbooks, saying the gains families made in their 401(k) retirement plans are on the line in the Nov. 6 elections.

If Democrats win a majority in Congress, he said, Americans are going to lose wealth they’ve amassed in two years of a Trump economy.

He predicted a massive economic downturn if Democrats succeed in raising taxes and piling on federal regulations.

“If people don’t go out and vote then they have themselves to blame,” said Mr. Trump.





