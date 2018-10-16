NEW YORK (AP) - A former energy company executive has been sentenced to 14 months in prison after he admitted giving the spouse of one of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s top aides a low-show job.

Peter Galbraith Kelly Jr. was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni.

Caproni says she hopes those working in public affairs realize they must play by the rules even when political operatives and consultants urge them to cheat.

The judge, citing the sentencing earlier this year of others who took advantage of the power of state government, said few crimes are more serious than public corruption.

Kelly pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge in May after a jury deadlocked at trial. Kelly admitted hiring Joseph Percoco’s wife.

Percoco was sentenced this year to six years in prison.





