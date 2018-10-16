JOLIET, Ill. (AP) - A suburban Chicago gymnastics coach has been charged with sexually assaulting a girl he trained at a gym in Channahon.

Will County prosecutors say 68-year-old Jose Vilchis committed sexual abuse and assault against the girl in late 2012 or 2013 while he was coaching her at I&M; Gymnastics.

Authorities say the girl was between the ages of 13 and 17 at the time of the assaults.

Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow said Vilchis‘ arrest followed a lengthy investigation by his office and Channahon police that continues.

Authorities say Vilchis was arrested Monday at a Joliet store where he worked.

Bond was set at $300,000. Because he holds Russian and Mexican citizenship, Vilchis will be required to surrender his passport and wear an electronic monitor if he is able to post bail.

It wasn’t immediately known if Vilchis has legal representation.





