MARION, Ind. (AP) - Indiana State Police say a former northeastern Indiana law officer is facing charges connected to the theft of prescription medication from an evidence property room.

They said Tuesday that former Grant County Sheriff’s Lt. Shelby Taylor of Marion is charged with official misconduct, theft, and possession of a controlled substance.

They say Taylor between March 11, 2015, and April 2, 2018, used his access to the secured property room to remove medication taken into evidence from cases worked by the Grant County Sheriff’s Department. They say Taylor removed the medication and completed paperwork indicating the evidence had either been destroyed or submitted to a lab for testing.

Taylor has since resigned.

He has been released on his own recognizance.

A message seeking comment was left for his attorney Tuesday.





