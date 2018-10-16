URBANA, Ill. (AP) - A 29-year-old man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for serving as the getaway driver in an armed robbery of a central Illinois cellphone store.

A Tuesday statement from Springfield’s U.S. attorney’s office says a federal judge in Urbana also ordered that Randy Williams of Kankakee pay about $32,000 in restitution to the Champaign Sprint Store. The sentence was imposed Monday.

Prosecutors say five robbers traveled to Champaign on July 28, 2016, to rob the store. Two customers and two employees were held at gunpoint, their wrists and ankles bound with zip-ties. Williams has been in custody since his arrest in September 2017. Jurors convicted him in June

Two other participants were sentenced earlier. Another man is scheduled to be sentenced next month.





