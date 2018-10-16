HONOLULU (AP) - A Honolulu police lieutenant accused of filing false state income tax returns is scheduled to stand trial in December.
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports 54-year-old Eric Y.N. Yiu appeared in state court Monday, pleading not guilty to six counts of filing fraudulent tax returns.
Yiu remains free on $11,000 bail. He was arrested last week by officers from the Honolulu Police Department’s Professional Standards Office after the state attorney general filed charges.
Prosecutors say the false returns were filed for 2011-16.
Yiu had been working in the department’s Central Receiving Division on restricted duty since June. He has worked with the department for 29 years.
The charges stemmed from a joint investigation by Honolulu police, the FBI and state authorities.
