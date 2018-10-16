TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey judge accused of asking a woman in court why she didn’t “close her legs” to stop a sexual assault will have his own hearing this week.

A committee on judicial conduct in Trenton will consider the case of state Superior Court Judge John Russo on Wednesday.

Russo is accused of making the comment in 2016 to a woman seeking a restraining order against a man she accused of forcing her to have sex.

A complaint filed in March also accuses Russo of other conduct violations.

Russo has been on administrative leave since last year.

In a response filed last month, Russo argued the complaint contained factual inaccuracies and should be dismissed.

He says the comment to the woman didn’t accurately reflect his handling of the matter.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.