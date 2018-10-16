STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) - The body of an infant has been found at a garbage-processing facility in Stamford, Connecticut.

Police say workers at the plant found the body of the newborn Tuesday morning as they were sorting recyclable material. They alerted authorities.

Police were conducting an investigation at the City Carting facility.

Stamford Police Lt. Thomas Scanlon told the Stamford Advocate the baby’s body had not been disturbed. A representative from the office of the chief medical examiner was expected to arrive on the scene.





