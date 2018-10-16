ENFIELD, Conn. (AP) - A Connecticut inmate who spent 10 days on the lam will be spending an extra four years behind bars.

The Hartford Courant reported Tuesday that a Superior Court judge has sentenced Jerry Mercado of Hartford to the additional time for escaping from a correctional institution. It will run consecutive to the sentence he’s now serving for burglary.

Police say 25-year-old Mercado had a one year to finish on his three-year sentence when he grabbed onto a vehicle and escaped from Carl Robinson Correctional Institution in Enfield on Jan. 7. Police found him 10 days later outside a gas station in Canton, Georgia.

Connecticut’s Department of Correction says it conducted security audits after the escape and “where needed, appropriate changes were made to bolster the safety and security of the facilities.”

