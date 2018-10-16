Authorities looking for a missing Wisconsin teenager whose parents were found dead in their home say a tip placing the girl’s whereabouts in Miami is not credible.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said during a Tuesday afternoon briefing that Miami police tweeted the information without consulting with Wisconsin investigators.

Authorities have been searching for 13-year-old Jayme Closs since early Monday when a 911 call led to the discovery of her parents’ bodies. They were identified as 46-year-old Denis Closs and 56-year-old James Closs.

Fitzgerald says there was a shooting at the house but he won’t reveal a cause of death until autopsies are completed.

Fitzgerald says Jayme was last seen at a family gathering Sunday afternoon, but he provided no details.





