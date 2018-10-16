LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Four men have been found guilty in connection with the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Trinity Gay, the daughter of Olympian Tyson Gay.

News outlets report a jury returned the verdicts Monday after deliberating for nearly five hours.

Jurors pronounced Chazerae Taylor guilty of wanton murder and four counts of wanton endangerment. His son, D’Markeo Taylor, was found guilty of wanton endangerment. D’Vonta Middlebrooks was found guilty on one count of wanton endangerment, but not guilty on five other counts of the same charge. Lamonte Williams was found guilty on five counts of wanton endangerment.

Authorities have said Gay was an innocent bystander who died in 2016 after being shot in the neck during a shootout in a parking lot.

Tyson Gay said he’s glad his daughter got some justice.





