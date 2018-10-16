KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Kansas City police have two suspects in custody after swarming the Country Club Plaza following a report of a shooting.

Officers were searching parking garages on the Country Club Plaza for an armed suspect after reports shortly before noon Tuesday of shots fired into a car outside a restaurant.

The Kansas City Star reports authorities had put parking garages in the area on lockdown while several police officers with rifles were searching them after several men believed to be involved in the shooting ran into them.

Police announced about 3 p.m. that they had the suspects in custody and were not looking for anyone else.

No injuries were reported.





