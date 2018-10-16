MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky man is accused of crashing his truck into a radio tower and silencing the local station before fleeing the scene.

News outlets report Joshua Lee was arrested Monday night on charges including criminal mischief, failure to report a traffic accident and failure to maintain insurance. Bell County police say a piece of the truck was left near the scene and led them to Lee, who admitted to the crash.

The Middlesboro radio station, WFXY, says their AM and FM feeds are off the air, but it is streaming coverage on its website. Station owner Frank Smith says the station went off air Sunday afternoon, and it could stay off air for the next three months as the uninsured tower is repaired.





