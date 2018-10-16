PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Police say more than a dozen young people were detained after a large brawl in north Philadelphia in which three officers were injured.

A police spokesman says officers were called to the Hunting Park neighborhood after the fight was reported outside a McDonald’s fast-food restaurant.

Police say upon the officers’ arrival things immediately deteriorated “into a riotous condition” involving about 150 to 200 students.

After multiple calls for assistance by Philadelphia and transit police officers, the situation was brought under control just before 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say 14 juveniles were “detained and/or arrested and/or cited.” Three city police officers reported injuries including a separated shoulder, cuts to hands and a possible back injury.

There was no immediate word on what might have caused the fight.





