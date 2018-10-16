SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho (AP) - Law enforcement officials in northern Idaho say a fatal shooting last Friday appears to have been done in self-defense.

Deputies from the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office and a Priest River Police officer were sent to the home where the shooting occurred Friday evening after a disturbance was reported. While en route, dispatchers told them that a 41-year-old woman had shot a 39-year-old man who was attacking her and her 70-year-old mother.

Bystanders attempted life-saving measures on the man until emergency workers arrived and took over, but the man did not survive.

The Bonner County Sheriff’s office says Joshua Matthew Cole of Spirit Lake died in the incident.

Sheriff’s Captain Tim Hemphill said in a prepared statement that the initial investigation indicates the 41-year-old woman was acting in defense of herself and her mother, and witness statements support that finding.

The investigation remains open. Officials declined to release the names of the women or other details about the shooting.





