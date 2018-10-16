By - Associated Press - Tuesday, October 16, 2018

HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) - Authorities say a driver was arrested after his vehicle hit and killed a man on a Hastings street.

The accident occurred around 3:40 a.m. Sunday. Police say 27-year-old Anthony Epp was fatally struck as he was either walking or skateboarding on the street. He lived in Hastings.

The 46-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. Adams County Court records don’t show that he’s been formally charged.


Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide