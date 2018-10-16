HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) - Authorities say a driver was arrested after his vehicle hit and killed a man on a Hastings street.

The accident occurred around 3:40 a.m. Sunday. Police say 27-year-old Anthony Epp was fatally struck as he was either walking or skateboarding on the street. He lived in Hastings.

The 46-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. Adams County Court records don’t show that he’s been formally charged.





