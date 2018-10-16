HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) - A man has been sentenced to at least 15 years in prison for shooting and killing a Mississippi woman who had told friends she was going to break up with him.

The Hattiesburg American reported that 27-year-old Taiwan Blakely pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder in the death of 26-year-old LaRita Dewberry.

Dewberry was killed in her sports utility vehicle July 9, 2016.

Judge Jon Mark Weathers sentenced Blakely to 15 years in prison, followed by five years of post-release supervision and another 10 years suspended if he does not commit another crime during that period.

A .45-caliber Ruger was found in Dewberry’s lap. But prosecutors said that tests confirmed Blakely had gunshot residue on his hand after he turned himself in to authorities the day after the shooting.

