BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama man has been sentenced to life in prison for the shooting that killed his girlfriend and wounded four of the couple’s eight children.

Al.com reported Monday that 39-year-old Sedrick Letzie Norris was sentenced last week following his August conviction of capital murder and attempted murder. Court records say a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that states execution isn’t an option for those with intellectual disabilities prevents Norris from being eligible for the death penalty.

Authorities say Coral Anita Wilson was found dead inside her home one night in 2016 and four wounded children - aged 5, 8, 11 and 12 - were found nearby. Deputy District Attorney Neal Zarzour says Norris shot Wilson in the neck while she was holding a baby before he opened fire on his children.

Information from: The Birmingham News, http://www.al.com/birminghamnews





