FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) - A Florida man has been sentenced to life in prison for a fatal shooting.

A Lee County State Attorney’s Office news release says 26-year-old Timothy Dortch Jr. was sentenced Monday. He was found guilty in August of second-degree murder and several other charges.

Authorities say Dortch shot and killed Tyrone Morse as he drove up to a Fort Myers home in May 2016.





