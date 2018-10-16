FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) - A Florida man has been sentenced to life in prison for a fatal shooting.
A Lee County State Attorney’s Office news release says 26-year-old Timothy Dortch Jr. was sentenced Monday. He was found guilty in August of second-degree murder and several other charges.
Authorities say Dortch shot and killed Tyrone Morse as he drove up to a Fort Myers home in May 2016.
