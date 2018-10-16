CLEVELAND (AP) - An Ohio man labeled a serial killer by a prosecutor has pleaded guilty to charges in four slayings and will spend at least 30 years in prison.

Cleveland.com reports 48-year-old Robert Rembert Jr., of Bedford, pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of aggravated murder and two counts of voluntary manslaughter in a Cleveland courtroom. He was sentenced Tuesday.

One of Rembert’s attorneys called it a “difficult case” he’s glad is resolved. Rembert apologized before sentencing.

Authorities say Rembert raped and strangled Rita Mae Payne in 1997 and Kimberly Hall in 2015, and fatally shot his cousin, Jerry Rembert, and family friend Morgan Nietzel in 2015. He served six years in prison for killing Dadren Lewis in 1997.

A former Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) County prosecutor called Rembert a serial killer in 2016.

