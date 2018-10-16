DOUGLAS, N.D. (AP) - A 34-year-old Douglas man will spend more than a year in prison for driving drunk and injuring a woman and two children younger than 8 years old who were riding in the car.

Authorities say Edwin Zuck was drunk and speeding on a gravel road in May 2017 when he rolled the vehicle. One of the child passengers had to be airlifted to a Fargo hospital with internal injuries.

The Minot Daily News reports that Zuck recently pleaded guilty to a felony criminal vehicular injury charge and was sentenced to serve 16 months in prison. He’ll then be on supervised probation for three years. He also was ordered to pay $5,890 in restitution and $1,100 in court costs.

