CODY, Wyo. (AP) - A 38-year-old man has been ordered to pay back more than $22,000 he took from a vape shop in Cody.

Zachary Mundahl also was sentenced to 10 years of probation if he follows various requirements, including attending Alcoholics Anonymous or Narcotics Anonymous meetings three times per week.

The Cody Enterprise reports that Mundahl pleaded guilty in July to stealing the $22,897 during a nearly two-month span in October and November 2017, while working as an employee at the uBlaze Vapor store.

Mundahl was sentenced Sept. 5 by District Judge Bill Simpson.

