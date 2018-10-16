SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts man who fatally shot an alleged home invader is arguing evidence in his marijuana possession case should be thrown out.

Twenty-two-year-old Dimitri Bryant faces no charges in the shooting of 48-year-old Benny Flores, but was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute after the Feb. 11 shooting. Masslive.com reports Bryant is currently awaiting trial on the drug case in Hampden Superior Court.

Bryant’s lawyer has filed a motion to suppress evidence, arguing a police search that turned up evidence in the drug case did not properly establish probable cause to search Bryant’s home.

Palmer police said they found around $32,875 in cash, 20 pounds of marijuana, THC products and packaging supplies inside Bryant’s residence.





