MANDAN, N.D. (AP) - Mandan police say they aren’t releasing the name of a man injured in an officer-involved shooting because they’re unsure whether he’ll try to invoke crime-victim rights under the North Dakota Constitution.

Mandan Police Deputy Chief Lori Flaten tells the Bismarck Tribune that an officer shot the man shortly after police were trying to arrest him on warrants on Oct. 9. Flaten says the man was hospitalized, but she says she doesn’t know his condition.

Flaten says the department doesn’t want to overstep Marsy’s Law, a voter-approved initiative that inserted crime-victim rights into the state Constitution. The law expands the privacy rights of crime victims and their families.

The officer involved in the shooting has already invoked his Marsy’s Law rights.

The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting.

