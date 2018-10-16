ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (AP) - A Maryland man has pleaded guilty to falsifying overtime documents while working as a police officer.
Citing a Howard County police release, news outlets report 41-year-old Clate Moton-Jackson pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count Monday, agreeing to pay $15,000 in restitution and leave his position.
An internal affairs investigation into the 14-year police veteran began in July 2017. He was working as a computer crimes investigator at an off-site location and questions were raised about whether he had submitted false information to the agency.
Investigators determined Moton-Jackson had claimed to be working on multiple dates when he hadn’t entered the building. The falsified pay records submitted totaled more than $27,000.
