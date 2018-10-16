GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) - A black Michigan mother is demanding justice after Grand Rapids police handcuffed her and her 12-year-old daughter while investigating reports of a shooting.

The Grand Rapids Police Department was responding to a reported shooting Oct. 9 when officers asked Rennae Wooten and her children to exit their home as part of a search for a shooter.

Wooten says she’s most upset about how officers treated her daughter. She says officers handcuffed the girl on her knees while searching for weapons. The 12-year-old was released once officers learned of her age.

Wooten says her daughter is traumatized.

The incident marks the fourth time since March 2017 that Grand Rapids police handcuffed unarmed black children before clearing them of criminal activity.

Police say they’re conducting an internal review of the incident.





