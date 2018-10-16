EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Authorities say a Michigan State University medical resident sexually assaulted two women at university health center and forced them to watch videos of him masturbating.

The Lansing State Journal reports court records say university police Detective Sam Miller testified about the allegations during a hearing that led to charges against 32-year-old Michael Phinn. He faces charges including first- and second-degree criminal sexual conduct, assault and aggravated indecent exposure.

Court records don’t list a lawyer for Phinn, who worked in the MSU Neurology Clinic. He was charged earlier this month, about a week after the women reported the allegations to police.

University spokeswoman Emily Guerrant says Phinn was suspended from clinical duties after the allegations surfaced. Police say the women weren’t his patients at the Clinical Center.

Information from: Lansing State Journal, http://www.lansingstatejournal.com





