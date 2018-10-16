JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation says it is no longer going to investigate police shootings in the city of Jackson, citing issues with a recent move by the mayor’s office.

The Clarion Ledger reports the Mississippi Department of Public Safety confirmed Monday that it has ended an agreement regarding police shooting investigations between it and Jackson police. A DPS statement says it’s the Bureau’s protocol not to release the names of witnesses or officers while the case is pending.

However, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba recently announced officer names will be released within 72 hours if there’s no credible threat per a recommendation by a mayor-appointed police transparency task force. DPS says it refuses to compromise an investigation or endanger the lives of witnesses and officers.

___

Information from: The Clarion Ledger, http://www.clarionledger.com





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.