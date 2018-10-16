GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) - A sheriff says a Mississippi man has been charged with felony child abuse after his 2-month-old baby was found to have a cracked skull.
The Sun Herald reports that 28-year-old Byron Allen Ellison was charged Monday and was being held at the Harrison County jail on a $100,000 bond.
Sheriff Troy Peterson said in a news release Tuesday that Ellison “confessed to abusing the child.” It was not immediately clear whether Ellison is represented by an attorney.
Peterson says medical workers at Garden Park Medical Center in Gulfport found the infant had a skull fracture and bleeding in the brain. The baby was in critical condition and was flown to Oschner Hospital for Children in New Orleans.
