BOONVILLE, Mo. (AP) - A central Missouri man has been sentenced 10 years in prison for the shooting death of a man last year.

The Columbia Missourian reports that 32-year-old Jeremy Humphrey of Boonville was sentenced Monday to six years in prison for second-degree involuntary manslaughter and four years of unlawful possession of a firearm. He was ordered to serve the sentences consecutively.

Humphrey pleaded guilty to the charges last month in the death of Nathan Taylor. Humphrey shot Taylor in the head with a handgun in September 2017.

Humphrey says he shot Taylor because he believed his life depended on it. He says Taylor threatened and chased him with a gun after asking for money.

Prosecutor Daniel Knight disputed Humphrey’s argument, saying police found Taylor’s gun in his waistband at the scene.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.