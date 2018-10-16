GREELEY, Colo. (AP) - A Colorado judge has declared a mistrial in the case against a deputy accused of kicking a suspect off a roof northeast of Denver.

The Tribune reports a Weld County jury was unable to a reach a verdict last week on the second-degree assault charge against 34-year-old James Cook.

The Adams County deputy was accused of excessive force after Cook followed Alejandro Martinez to a roof in March 2017. Martinez ended up on the ground with a broken pelvis.

A Weld County deputy later filed a complaint against Cook.

Cook testified last week that he slipped on some debris and inadvertently kicked Martinez, causing him to fall off the roof.

The Weld County District Attorney’s Office says a decision has not been made on if the case will be retried.

___

Information from: The Tribune of Greeley, Co, http://greeleytribune.com





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.