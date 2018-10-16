ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Records show a New Mexico state lawmaker has served her one-day sentence in jail after she was found guilty of aggravated drunken driving.

The Metropolitan Detention Center’s website says Rep. Monica Youngblood, an Albuquerque Republican, was released Tuesday.

A judge earlier this month sentenced Youngblood to two days in jail, but gave her a one-day credit for time served at the time of her May arrest at a checkpoint stop.

Police found that she performed poorly on a field sobriety test and that she smelled of alcohol. She refused a breathalyzer test.

Police video shows her saying she hadn’t had anything to drink since the day before, and that she had frequently advocated for police as a lawmaker.

She was found guilty of the misdemeanor charge against her after a bench trial in September.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.