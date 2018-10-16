ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Records show a New Mexico state lawmaker has served her one-day sentence in jail after she was found guilty of aggravated drunken driving.
The Metropolitan Detention Center’s website says Rep. Monica Youngblood, an Albuquerque Republican, was released Tuesday.
A judge earlier this month sentenced Youngblood to two days in jail, but gave her a one-day credit for time served at the time of her May arrest at a checkpoint stop.
Police found that she performed poorly on a field sobriety test and that she smelled of alcohol. She refused a breathalyzer test.
Police video shows her saying she hadn’t had anything to drink since the day before, and that she had frequently advocated for police as a lawmaker.
She was found guilty of the misdemeanor charge against her after a bench trial in September.
