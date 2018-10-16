SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) - The city of Syracuse is getting help from New York state in combatting a spate of gun violence that has killed two children and wounded several other youths and adults in recent weeks.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that state police will expand patrols and operations and boost intelligence sharing with local law enforcement agencies in Syracuse. The Democrat says the plan also includes meetings with community leaders and elected officials to come up with ways to stem violence in the city’s crime-plagued neighborhoods.

Cuomo’s announcement comes after two boys, ages 12 and 15, were fatally shot on Syracuse streets earlier this month. A 14-year-old boy was left in critical condition after being shot last weekend.

Six people, including girls ages 8 and 14, were wounded in separate shootings on Sept. 20.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.