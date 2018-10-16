ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) - An upstate New York judge convicted of drunken driving and accused of attempting to illegally buy a firearm has been removed from the bench by the state’s highest court.

The Court of Appeals on Tuesday upheld the state Commission of Judicial Conduct’s recommendation that Rochester City Court Judge Leticia Astacio no longer be allowed to serve as a judge.

Astacio had appealed the commission’s recommendation, saying she instead should have been censured.

She was charged in 2016 with driving while intoxicated. The terms of Astacio’s probation prohibit her from possessing a firearm, but authorities say she tried to purchase a shotgun at a suburban Rochester sporting goods store.

Astacio, a Democrat, was elected to the $187,000-a-year judge’s job in 2014.

Her attorney was in court and wasn’t available for comment.





