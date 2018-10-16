Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro said Tuesday that he will “likely” make a bid for the presidency in 2020.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, the Obama-era official gave the strongest indication yet that he is planning to run for office.

“I have a strong vision for the country,” Mr. Castro said, “I believe that our country is going in the wrong direction and that it needs new leadership.”

Mr. Castro said that his final decision will come after the November midterms, but that he is “inclined to do it.”

The prominent Hispanic politician is one of many Democrats that voiced strong opposition over the summer to the Trump administration’s policy that separated immigrant families at the border.

The Democratic field is set to be packed by the time presidential primaries roll around, and potential nominees are already jostling for position.

Among the Democrats seen as setting themselves up for a presidential run are Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Kamala Harris and Vice President Joe Biden.





