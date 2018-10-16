ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) - A Louisiana police department has arrested one of its own officers after he was accused of threatening a woman and cursing at another woman in front of her children.

The Alexandria Town Talk reports Alexandria police Cpl. Ronnie Wallace Stevens Jr. was arrested Monday and charged with simple assault. A department release says a woman filed a complaint Sunday afternoon that said the 37-year-old man threatened and yelled at her earlier that day. Another woman filed a complaint that night that said Stevens yelled and cursed at her in front of her children. Stevens was off-duty at the time.

Chief Jerrod King says it’s not pleasant to see an officer arrested, but the department needs to be open about any mistakes.

An internal investigation is being done.

___

Information from: Alexandria Daily Town Talk, http://www.thetowntalk.com





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.