OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - An Omaha woman has been sentenced to five years’ probation and ordered to pay restitution for federal tax evasion.

Federal prosecutors for Nebraska said Tuesday that 37-year-old Becky Neeb was sentenced on Monday. She could have received up to five years in prison.

Prosecutors say Neeb under-reported her receipts and over-reported her expenses for her business, Top Notch Charms, for the tax years 2011, 2012 and 2013. The back taxes, the penalties and interest add up to around $137,000. She’ll pay that amount in restitution.





