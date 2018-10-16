HOBOKEN, N.J. (AP) - A track condition has suspended service on PATH trains between Hoboken and New York.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey didn’t specify the nature of the problem that caused the suspension at about 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Commuters are being asked to transfer at the Newport station. New Jersey Transit trains and light rail and NY Waterway ferries are cross-honoring PATH tickets.





