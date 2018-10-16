GRAYSON, Ky. (AP) - Authorities say a pharmacy manager at a Rite Aid in Kentucky has been indicted on charges including dispensing a controlled substance without a proper doctor’s prescription and criminal falsification of medical records.

Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear tells news outlets in a statement 30-year-old Tommy Dearfield Jr. was indicted by a Carter County grand jury this month on 37 counts. The illegal conduct is alleged to have occurred last year while Dearfield was a pharmacy manager at the drugstore in Grayson.

Beshear’s detectives and Grayson police arrested Dearfield on Friday. The Kentucky Board of Pharmacy and Rite Aid Loss Prevention helped Beshear’s office investigate.

Beshear says Dearfield voluntarily surrendered his pharmacy license.

Dearfield has a Nov. 5 court appearance scheduled. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer who could comment.





