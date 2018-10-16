PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Philadelphia police say they are seeking three men in what they are calling an execution of a man shot at point-blank range in a city speakeasy.

Police say they received multiple calls about the shooting late Sunday night, responding officers finding 32-year-old Roberto Hernandez lying on the ground. Hernandez had suffered two gunshot wounds and was later pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Police say witnesses say there were about 20 people in the social club attending a birthday party on Sunday night. Chief Inspector Scott Small says three unidentified men entered the club, before the group produced a gun and shot Hernandez twice - fleeing after the shooting.

Police say there was no ballistic evidence left at the scene. Homicide detectives are investigating.





