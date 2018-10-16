TRUMBULL, Conn. (AP) - Police in Connecticut say a man questioned for counterfeiting attempted to evade officers by performing parkour.

Trumbull police say the 25-year-old New York City man used a fake $100 bill to buy a video game at the local mall, which prompted the store clerk to contact police. The Connecticut Post reports the suspect was briefly detained and questioned by a police sergeant while exiting the mall Saturday.

The suspect initially denied any wrongdoing initially, but then took off running into a parking garage. Police officials then say the suspect jumped off the upper level of the garage to a lower level, before running to another jumping point where he was caught by police.

The man faces multiple charges, and police are investigating similar instances of counterfeiting in the area.

