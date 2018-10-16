PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Authorities are investigating what they are calling the suspicious death of a man on a Portland bike path.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Portland police responded to the area in Northeast Portland Tuesday morning and found a man on the path.

Police haven’t said how the man died.

Police say a medical examiner will confirm the man’s identity and determine the cause and manner of his death.

Homicide investigators are among the authorities that responded to the scene.

Police ask anyone who has information to call 503-823-0479.

