BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Police in Louisiana have named a man on death row in Texas as a suspect in a fatal 1999 shooting.

Baton Rouge police Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. says an arrest warrant has been issued for 49-year-old Travis Green in the September 1999 death of Kassie Federer. Green is wanted on first-degree murder and aggravated burglary in Baton Rouge.

The Advocate reported Tuesday that he is currently on death row in Livingston, Texas, for an unrelated homicide that happened in Houston days before the Baton Rouge slaying. It’s unclear if Green has a lawyer who could comment.

The newspaper says it was not immediately clear what DNA was available in the case or why police made the determination more than a decade after the killing.

___

Information from: The Advocate, http://theadvocate.com





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.