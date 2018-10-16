A porn star who attended Dennis Hof’s birthday party says he and a woman found the pimp’s body.
Ron Jeremy says he went to check on Hof on Tuesday after he failed to meet him to travel to a scheduled event.
Authorities say Hof was found unconscious and later pronounced dead in his private residence at his Love Ranch brothel west of Las Vegas.
Hof owned a handful of brothels in Nevada and previously starred in an HBO series about his business.
His name will remain on the November ballot as the Republican nominee for a state Legislative seat. He had held a rally Monday night in Pahrump, about an hour from Las Vegas.
Jeremy described Hof as a “teddy bear,” who was a good friend and “not a great enemy to have.”
