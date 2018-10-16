LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) - A Texas man has pleaded guilty to a methamphetamine trafficking charge in New Mexico.

Prosecutors say 29-year-old Robert Isaac Banda of El Paso entered his plea Tuesday in federal court in Las Cruces.

They say Banda is facing a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in federal prison and could get a life prison term.

Banda remains in custody pending a sentencing hearing, which has yet to be scheduled.

Border Patrol agents arrested Banda two months ago after seizing more than two pounds of methamphetamine concealed on his body.

The agents found the meth after conducting a search on Banda’s person and his vehicle at the Border Patrol checkpoint in Alamogordo.

Banda told authorities that he planned to transport the methamphetamine from Mexico to Roswell with intent to distribute it.





