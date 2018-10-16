TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - A woman is facing felony charges for second-degree murder and endangerment in a hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist in Tucson last week.

Court documents filed in Pima County Superior Court show 20-year-old Yanibra Moreno had a blood-alcohol level of 0.40 percent at the time of the incident.

That’s five times the legal limit for Arizona drivers.

Tucson police say Moreno was driving the wrong way down “A” Mountain last Thursday morning when she allegedly struck and killed 73-year-old bicyclist Richard Ellwanger.

Witnesses say Moreno hit two other pedestrians before fleeing the scene.

The pedestrians suffered minor injuries.

Police reported finding several bottles of alcohol in Moreno’s car.

The Arizona Daily Star reports Moreno remains jailed on a $100,000 bond. It was unclear Monday if she has a lawyer yet.





