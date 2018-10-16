LAS VEGAS (AP) - Police in Las Vegas say a 21-year-old man shot and killed by officers last week refused to be handcuffed on suspicion of driving while impaired, then grabbed a hidden gun and fired one shot.

Assistant Clark County Sheriff Tim Kelly told reporters Monday that Kenneth Ryan Busse Jr. died in the Oct. 10 shooting after a three-vehicle crash at a crossroads in an undeveloped area southwest of Las Vegas.

Two other drivers and the officers, Chad Betts and Kenneth Pilette, weren’t injured.

Betts’ body-camera video shows Busse calmly refusing a field sobriety test before jogging to a bush and picking up the gun.

Kelly says Busse pointed the weapon toward Betts before Pilette fired four shots and Betts fired once.

Kelly says Busse fired once before being fatally wounded and falling to the ground.





